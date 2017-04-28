Alps Electric Co Ltd (NASDAQ:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Alps Electric Co (NASDAQ:APELY) traded up 4.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Alps Electric Co has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alps Electric Co Ltd (APELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/alps-electric-co-ltd-apely-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Alps Electric Co Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.