Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) opened at 8.56 on Friday. Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The Fund also focuses on long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, auto components, beverages, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, electric utilities, diversified telecommunication services, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment, food and staples retailing, chemicals, food products, biotechnology, commercial services and supplies, gas utilities, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, household durables, household products, independent power and renewables, and insurance.

