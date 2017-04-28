Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $837.84, but opened at $874.25. Alphabet shares last traded at $905.96, with a volume of 3,275,048 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target (up previously from $935.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.51.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.50, for a total value of $3,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.49, for a total value of $27,148,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,977,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,688 shares of company stock worth $229,255,327. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $837.88 and its 200-day moving average is $805.80. Alphabet also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 688 put options.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

