Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $1,050.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $930.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 3.63% on Friday, reaching $905.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,551 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $837.88 and its 200-day moving average is $805.80. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $916.85. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 102% compared to the typical volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The business earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $3,236,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total transaction of $202,364.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

