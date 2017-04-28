Alphabet (GOOG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 52 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,011.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,005.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,090.00 price target (up from $1,080.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $958.98.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 4.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $911.00. 1,802,800 shares of the stock traded hands. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $916.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $837.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $805.80. The stock has a market cap of $629.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,387 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $830.56, for a total transaction of $191,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327 in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

