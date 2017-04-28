Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Receives $14.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

In related news, SVP Brian Farley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,723.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 48,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded down 0.75% on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 2,694,427 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions.

