Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alliqua Biomedical Inc (ALQA)

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

ALQA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alliqua Biomedical from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Alliqua Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) opened at 0.4271 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.00 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Alliqua Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Alliqua Biomedical had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliqua Biomedical will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliqua Biomedical news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradford Barton acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,787,500 shares of company stock worth $2,355,000 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliqua Biomedical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 57,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliqua Biomedical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliqua Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

