Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.46. The firm earned $527.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.22 million. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 0.70% on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 259,134 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLP. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co upped their target price on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.59 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

