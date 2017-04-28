Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $527.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. to post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.70 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 90,063 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

