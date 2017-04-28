Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) opened at 26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.40. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.90 million. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

