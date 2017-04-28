Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.34

News stories about Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Data Systems earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) traded down 0.703% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.485. The stock had a trading volume of 123,108 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average is $230.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $185.02 and a 12 month high of $266.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.575 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.27. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post $18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.34” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/alliance-data-systems-ads-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-34.html.

In related news, SVP Laura Santillan sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $686,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $146,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.