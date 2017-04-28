Imperial Capital Cuts Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Price Target to $170.00

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lowered by Imperial Capital from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.40.
Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.20.
Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business earned $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post $10.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.
In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at $365,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $701,480.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,353.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 565.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.