Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,329 shares. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.20.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Allegiant Travel Company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allegiant Travel Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $701,480.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,353.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at $365,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

