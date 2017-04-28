Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Las Vegas-based ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY , is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations such as Las Vegas, Nev., Phoenix, Ariz., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Orlando, Fla. and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, LLC, the Company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline offering air travel both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related services. “

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allegiant Travel Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Allegiant Travel Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Allegiant Travel Company from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 146.15 on Friday. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $162.43.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 16.11%. Allegiant Travel Company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other news, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $701,480.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,353.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at $365,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth about $120,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

