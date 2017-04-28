Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.B) Receives C$73.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATD.B shares. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

