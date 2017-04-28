Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The business earned $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.32 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.67 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,377 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.00 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $120.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -165.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

In related news, insider Peter M. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $570,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $1,192,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,384,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

