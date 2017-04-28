Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

News headlines about Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) have trended positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexander & Baldwin earned a news impact score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) opened at 46.44 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm earned $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.33%.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $185,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,944,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,895. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

