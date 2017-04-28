Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) dropped 6.1% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 1,461,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $1.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

ALDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3,047.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3,363.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company’s market cap is $1.01 billion.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

