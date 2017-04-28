Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alcentra Capital Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alcentra Capital Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/alcentra-capital-corp-abdc-receives-13-50-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 23,520 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Alcentra Capital Corp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,046.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alcentra Capital Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcentra Capital Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Alcentra Capital Corp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alcentra Capital Corp by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Alcentra Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcentra Capital Corp

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.