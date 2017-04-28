Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Insider Alan J. Boyko Sells 10,000 Shares

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) insider Alan J. Boyko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $429,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 44.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Scholastic Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm earned $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Scholastic Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Scholastic Corp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scholastic Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Scholastic Corp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scholastic Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scholastic Corp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

