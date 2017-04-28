Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Akorn reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company earned $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.91 million. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKRX shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Akorn in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 400.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 11.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 21.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 18.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded down 1.73% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. 2,764,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

