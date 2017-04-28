AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%

An issue of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) bonds fell 1.8% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.13 and were trading at $99.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of AK Steel Holding from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of AK Steel Holding from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Thursday. 25,124,289 shares of the stock traded hands. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.03 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. AK Steel Holding also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 17,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 8,091 call options.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

