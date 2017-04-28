AK Steel Holding (AKS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AK Steel Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) opened at 6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.03 billion. AK Steel Holding has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.39. AK Steel Holding also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,321 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 put options.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of AK Steel Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AK Steel Holding in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of AK Steel Holding in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AK Steel Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

