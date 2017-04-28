AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,923,344 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 1,955,813 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 518,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) traded down 3.61% on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,850 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $284.44 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on AgroFresh Solutions from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc, formerly Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is a developer of agricultural technologies that preserve the freshness and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados and bananas, as well as flowers. The Company’s principal product, The SmartFresh Quality System (SmartFresh), regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene, the naturally occurring plant hormone that triggers ripening in certain fruits and vegetables, through technology.

