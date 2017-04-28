Agrium Inc. (TSE:AGU) (NYSE:AGU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Agrium Inc. (TSE:AGU) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 198,818 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $130.69. Agrium Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Agrium Inc. (AGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/agrium-inc-agu-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agrium from C$99.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Agrium from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agrium from C$109.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Agrium in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Agrium in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agrium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.17.

In other news, Director Derek George Pannell bought 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,542.08.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.