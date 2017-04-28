Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at FBR & Co upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst D. Corak now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2018 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 164,766 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

