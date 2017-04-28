Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. continued to hold its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the mining company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Creative Planning raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) opened at 43.48 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of -0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business earned $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem-stake-maintained-by-winslow-evans-crocker-inc-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.