AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGNC Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment Corp from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,811 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AGNC Investment Corp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm earned $198 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.66%. AGNC Investment Corp’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other news, SVP Bernice Bell sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $100,604.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,101.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 112,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 728,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,806,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,620,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 213,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

