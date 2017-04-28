Agenus Inc (AGEN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.24. Agenus shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2,340,232 shares.

Specifically, CEO Garo H. Armen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,220.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Incyte acquired 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,763,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,583,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Agenus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company’s market cap is $353.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 472.80% and a negative return on equity of 359.98%. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post ($1.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agenus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 990,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Agenus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 70.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,141,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 1,712,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 1,370,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/agenus-inc-agen-shares-gap-up-on-insider-buying-activity-updated.html.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.