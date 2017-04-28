Ageas SA (AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ageas SA (NASDAQ:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Shares of Ageas SA (NASDAQ:AGESY) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. Ageas SA has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 294.89.

About Ageas SA

ageas SA is an international insurance company. The Company’s business segments include Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia and General Account. The Belgian insurance activities operate under the name of AG Insurance. The Company’s business in the United Kingdom is a national provider of Nonlife insurance solutions.

