AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,595 shares. AGCO has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (AGCO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/agco-co-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-agco.html.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.