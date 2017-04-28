AGCO Co. (AGCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGCO expects sales to be in the $7.4-billion range and earnings per share of around $2.50 in 2017. The company anticipates its gross and operating margins to improve from 2016 levels, reflecting positive impact of cost-reduction efforts. AGCO will gain from increased investments through capital expenditures and engineering spend, long-term capital allocation plan and focus on product development. Further, the company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Moreover, AGCO has outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery – Farm industry year to date.”

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 64.12 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

