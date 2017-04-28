AGCO Co. (AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY17 guidance to approx $2.70 EPS.

Shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,595 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. AGCO has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

