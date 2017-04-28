AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. AFLAC also updated its FY17 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr upgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded AFLAC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded AFLAC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.38.

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,000 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post $6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,853.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $64,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $3,760,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

