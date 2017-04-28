AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. AFLAC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.

Shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,000 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.42 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $303,853.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $615,899.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 550.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 12.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $612,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in AFLAC by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

