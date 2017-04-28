AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. AFLAC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business earned $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post $6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AFLAC from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr upgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $303,853.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,333. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/aflac-incorporated-afl-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.