AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Releases Earnings Results

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. AFLAC had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AFLAC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.

Shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $74.88. 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Vetr raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $615,899.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,853.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $3,760,333. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CWM LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

