Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 823.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,273.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) opened at 165.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.48 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm earned $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 21.48%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

