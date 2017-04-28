Aetna Inc (AET) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aetna in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aetna in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) opened at 133.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.61. Aetna has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Aetna’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aetna will post $8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other Aetna news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $3,829,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,706,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,917,000 after buying an additional 267,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aetna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,846,000 after buying an additional 313,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Aetna by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,525,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,069,000 after buying an additional 1,786,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,271,000 after buying an additional 229,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $644,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

