Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) have trended positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Energy Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded up 3.37% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 342,339 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.07. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $274,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

