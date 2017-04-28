Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aduro BioTech earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) opened at 9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company’s market cap is $659.58 million.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 23.45% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The business earned $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post ($1.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Dubensky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at $600,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,595 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

