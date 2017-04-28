Adient PLC (ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) traded up 1.69% on Friday, hitting $73.56. 1,482,083 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The stock’s market cap is $6.89 billion. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $76.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient PLC from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Adient PLC Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

