Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) opened at 5.35 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $84.17 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Adesto Technologies Corp had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies Corp will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOTS. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Adesto Technologies Corp in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/adesto-technologies-corp-iots-earning-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Adesto Technologies Corp Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.