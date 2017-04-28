Acxiom (ACXM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.09

Press coverage about Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acxiom earned a news impact score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at 29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42 and a beta of 1.10. Acxiom has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Acxiom had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $223 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acxiom will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

