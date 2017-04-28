BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 51.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $50.87 to $53.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 242,843 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $11,102,781.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $20,961,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,970,665 shares of company stock valued at $274,351,641. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

