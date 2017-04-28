Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) remained flat at GBX 37.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,158 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.27. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 54.63 million. Action Hotels PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 65.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Action Hotels PLC (AHCG) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/action-hotels-plc-ahcg-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

In other Action Hotels PLC news, insider Mubarak A. M. Al-Sabah purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £637 ($814.37).

Action Hotels PLC Company Profile

Action Hotels plc is a hotel owner, developer and asset manager of branded three and four star hotels in the Middle East and Australia. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are owning, developing and operating hotels in the Middle East. The Company operates through four segments: Middle East hotel operations, Australia hotel operations, Hotels under construction and Undeveloped land sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Action Hotels PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Action Hotels PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.