Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

ACRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) traded down 2.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 262,762 shares of the company were exchanged. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock’s market cap is $733.33 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $13,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to address the needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate, A-101 Topical Solution, is a hydrogen peroxide topical solution that the Company is developing as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis (SK).

