Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) have trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Achillion Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) traded down 0.429% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.485. The company had a trading volume of 293,152 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $476.47 million.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Achillion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Achillion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

