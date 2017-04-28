Accenture Plc (ACN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accenture Plc earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Accenture Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture Plc in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 120.49 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $1,278,406.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,338.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,404 shares of company stock worth $9,652,743. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

