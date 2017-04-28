ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News articles about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Vetr cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.64 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company’s market cap is $4.11 billion.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The firm earned $12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.46% and a negative net margin of 4,427.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70488.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.76) EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $6,265,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

